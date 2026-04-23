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Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Temenos Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Temenos shares gapped down — the stock opened at $95.93 after closing at $102.6470 and last traded at $95.08, down about 9.1% on very light volume (40 shares).
  • Brokerages have been upgrading the name recently, with Citigroup and Barclays moving to Strong-Buy; overall consensus from five analysts is a Moderate Buy (two Strong Buy, three Hold).
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of $6.71B and a high P/E of 150.56, alongside strong profitability metrics (ROE 52.71%, net margin 25.72%) and an analyst EPS forecast of about 4.76 for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.6470, but opened at $95.93. Temenos Group shares last traded at $95.08, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMSNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Temenos Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Temenos Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Temenos Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Temenos Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMSNY

Temenos Group Stock Down 9.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter. Temenos Group had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 25.72%. On average, analysts predict that Temenos Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Temenos Group

(Get Free Report)

Temenos Group is a leading provider of banking software systems, specializing in core banking platforms and digital front‐end solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The company's flagship product, Temenos Transact, delivers end‐to‐end core banking functionality, enabling banks to manage accounts, deposits, loans and payments on a unified platform. Complementing this offering, Temenos Infinity provides digital banking capabilities, including online and mobile channels, customer onboarding, relationship management and analytics tools designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Founded in Geneva in 1993, Temenos serves more than 3,000 financial institutions across over 150 countries, ranging from community banks and credit unions to global systemically important banks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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