Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 10% - What's Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.4980. 3,851,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,345,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

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Key Tempus AI News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEM. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Stock Up 9.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 4.90.

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In related news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 9,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $562,445.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,464.88. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $10,899,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,941,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,206,903.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 563,841 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Tempus AI by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tempus AI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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