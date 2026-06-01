Tempus AI's (TEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.51% from the company's previous close.

TEM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.64.

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View Our Latest Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 3.64.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Tempus AI's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 13,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $597,148.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 603,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,598,801.06. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $383,541.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 128,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,650,435.05. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 558,307 shares of company stock worth $26,599,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1,515.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 533 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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