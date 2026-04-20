Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

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Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc ( LON:TENG Get Free Report )'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 and last traded at GBX 73.56, with a volume of 90852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.82.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten') partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers. Millions of members have access to Ten's services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten's partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees. Ten's operations are underpinned by an increasingly sophisticated personalisation platform comprising industry-first, proprietary technology, thousands of supplier relationships and over 25 years of proprietary expertise delivered from over 20 global offices.

Further Reading

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