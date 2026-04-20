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Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Ten Lifestyle Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Ten Lifestyle Group shares reached a new 52-week high of GBX 77 on Monday, trading as high as GBX 77 and last quoted at GBX 73.56 with 90,852 shares changing hands (previous close GBX 75).
  • Valuation and technicals: The stock sits above its 50‑day and 200‑day SMAs (GBX 68.82 and GBX 65.25), with a market capitalization of £70.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65, beta 0.82, debt-to-equity 34.08, current ratio 1.14 and quick ratio 0.80.
  • Business model: Ten partners with financial institutions and premium brands on multi‑year contracts, generating revenue via a platform‑as‑a‑service and proprietary personalization technology across 20+ global offices.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 and last traded at GBX 73.56, with a volume of 90852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.82.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

(Get Free Report)

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten') partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers. Millions of members have access to Ten's services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten's partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees. Ten's operations are underpinned by an increasingly sophisticated personalisation platform comprising industry-first, proprietary technology, thousands of supplier relationships and over 25 years of proprietary expertise delivered from over 20 global offices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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