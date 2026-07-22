Tenable (TENB) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $264.8480 million for the quarter. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.83 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tenable Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenable has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tenable from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Tenable from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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