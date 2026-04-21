Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session's volume of 1,005 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.65.

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Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.42. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad OTCMKTS: TNABY is Malaysia's largest integrated electricity utility, principally engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and retail of electricity. The company operates a broad portfolio of power plants and manages the national grid infrastructure that delivers electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its operations encompass system planning, network operation and maintenance, meter services and customer supply functions typical of a vertically integrated utility.

TNB's generation assets include thermal and hydroelectric facilities and the company has been expanding its participation in renewable energy and grid modernization initiatives.

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