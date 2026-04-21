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Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually high trading volume: About 2,085 shares traded on Tuesday, a 107% increase from the prior session's 1,005 shares, and the stock rose to $15.00 from a prior close of $14.65 (up 2.4%).
  • Valuation and technicals: Market capitalization is $21.70 billion, P/E ratio 34.09, beta -0.42, with a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.
  • Business profile: Tenaga Nasional is Malaysia’s largest integrated electricity utility, operating generation, transmission, distribution and retail services and expanding into renewable energy and grid modernization.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session's volume of 1,005 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.65.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.42. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad OTCMKTS: TNABY is Malaysia's largest integrated electricity utility, principally engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and retail of electricity. The company operates a broad portfolio of power plants and manages the national grid infrastructure that delivers electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its operations encompass system planning, network operation and maintenance, meter services and customer supply functions typical of a vertically integrated utility.

TNB's generation assets include thermal and hydroelectric facilities and the company has been expanding its participation in renewable energy and grid modernization initiatives.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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