Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $199.02, but opened at $235.01. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $244.4420, with a volume of 833,784 shares traded.

The company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.300-21.690 EPS.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tenet Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenet Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tenet reported Q2 2026 earnings of $6.12 per share , well above expectations, and revenue of $5.63 billion , also ahead of Wall Street estimates. Management said stronger same-store revenue growth and expense control drove the beat. Article title

Tenet reported , well above expectations, and revenue of , also ahead of Wall Street estimates. Management said stronger same-store revenue growth and expense control drove the beat. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance , now calling for EPS of $20.30 to $21.69 versus prior expectations around $17.81, while revenue outlook of $21.9 billion to $22.5 billion remains broadly in line with consensus. Article title

The company , now calling for versus prior expectations around $17.81, while revenue outlook of remains broadly in line with consensus. Positive Sentiment: Investors were already positioning for the report as the stock benefited from an improving credit profile , including Moody’s June upgrade, which signaled continued deleveraging and better financial flexibility. Article title

Investors were already positioning for the report as the stock benefited from an , including Moody’s June upgrade, which signaled continued deleveraging and better financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have been generally constructive, with recent price targets and a consensus “Moderate Buy” stance providing additional support, but this is more of a backdrop than a fresh catalyst. Article title

Analysts have been generally constructive, with recent price targets and a consensus stance providing additional support, but this is more of a backdrop than a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider and congressional trading trends show more selling than buying over the past several months, which could temper enthusiasm, although this does not appear to be driving the stock’s move today. Article title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on THC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $252.00 to $242.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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