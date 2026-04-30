Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.28% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDC. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.90.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. Teradata has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $399.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $944,429.08. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,497,577.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares in the company, valued at $376,899,896.04. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 175.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,125,000. Defiance ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradata by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $23,549,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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