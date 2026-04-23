Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata's Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDC. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. Teradata has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,429.08. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,354,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,899,896.04. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Teradata by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,990 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 85,782 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 63.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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