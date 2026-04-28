Teradata (TDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $428.8430 million for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.49 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.Teradata's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Teradata Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TDC opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Teradata has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,429.08. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,899,896.04. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradata by 8,665.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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