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Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Terumo logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Terumo shares gapped down, opening at $13.37 after a $13.87 close and last trading at $13.3850 on light volume (5,775), trading near its 50‑day MA ($13.27) and below the 200‑day MA ($14.46).
  • Analyst consensus is Hold (two analysts), with Zacks and Nomura recently raising their ratings to Hold.
  • In the latest quarter Terumo missed EPS ($0.14 vs. $0.15 expected) but beat revenue ($1.94B vs. $1.82B); the company has a $19.62B market cap, a 22.93 PE, and low debt‑to‑equity (0.07).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $13.37. Terumo shares last traded at $13.3850, with a volume of 5,775 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUMY. Zacks Research raised Terumo to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura raised Terumo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRUMY

Terumo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Terumo had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 11.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Terumo Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terumo Corporation OTCMKTS: TRUMY is a Japan-based medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare products for hospitals, clinics and blood centers. Its businesses encompass cardiovascular systems, general hospital products and blood management and cell technologies, supplying devices used in interventional and surgical procedures as well as everyday clinical care. Terumo sells consumables and capital equipment intended to support patient care across acute and ambulatory settings.

Key product categories include vascular access and interventional devices (such as guidewires, catheters and delivery systems), cardiac and cardiopulmonary surgical equipment, infusion therapy products (including infusion pumps and disposables), syringes and blood bags.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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