Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.12 and traded as high as GBX 467.80. Tesco shares last traded at GBX 464.20, with a volume of 10,415,846 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 450 to GBX 430 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 480 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 465.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesco

Tesco Stock Up 2.7%

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 463.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 451.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.46. The company has a market cap of £29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 11,961 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 per share, with a total value of £49,996.98. Also, insider Imran Nawaz bought 11,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 418 per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.98. Insiders bought a total of 23,983 shares of company stock worth $10,026,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company's stock.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children's groups, food banks and other good causes. In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

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