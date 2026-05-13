Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Neutral Rating from Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.29.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $438.41 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $384.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.21, a PEG ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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