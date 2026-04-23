Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) were down 3.6% on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $540.00 to $480.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $368.39 and last traded at $373.72. Approximately 93,206,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 63,631,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.51.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $399.70.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here