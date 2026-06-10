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An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 10, 2026
Red Tesla EV plugged into a Supercharger with Tesla logo, highlighting the company’s EV business pivot.

Key Points

  • An analyst at JPMorgan has reset the firm's view by raising its price target from $145 to $475, marking one of the most striking reratings of the year.
  • The move reflects a fundamentally different view of how Tesla should be valued, with the focus shifting away from EV sales alone and toward robotaxis, autonomous driving, and Optimus.
  • Several other big names have turned bullish on Tesla this month, suggesting the bear camp is thinning out fast.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Shares of Tesla Inc NASDAQ: TSLA are down roughly 10% from last month's high and caught between two increasingly vocal camps.

Tesla Today

Tesla, Inc. stock logo
TSLATSLA 90-day performance
Tesla
$385.28 -11.40 (-2.87%)
As of 11:23 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$288.77
$498.83
P/E Ratio
351.82
Price Target
$404.37
Add to Watchlist

The bulls see a company on the verge of a transformational rerating as its ambitions in autonomous driving, robotics, and energy move from theory to reality. The bears, on the other hand, see a stock that remains eye-wateringly expensive relative to its actual earnings.

For most of the past year, JPMorgan sat firmly in the second camp, holding one of the most bearish price targets on Tesla stock, until an analyst at JPMorgan took a fresh look at the firm's coverage of Tesla.

Rajat Gupta wasted little time in delivering a major reset, lifting JPMorgan’s price target from $145 to $475 and upgrading the stock from Underweight. The magnitude of that revision, 227% to be exact, is a rare sight from Wall Street firms.

Yes, the previous rating may have grown stale, but still, a move of that scale signals something much more significant about the firm’s outlook on Tesla than a simple adjustment.

Why JPMorgan Sees Tesla Differently

The core of Gupta's argument is that Tesla has been systematically misvalued by analysts, including his own predecessor at JPMorgan, because they have been assessing it as a car company. By that metric, Tesla looks expensive, faces intensifying competition, and has little near-term earnings growth to offer investors. But Gupta's thesis is that this framework misses the point entirely.

His analysis values Tesla across five distinct and interlinked markets: automotive, energy storage, robotaxis, humanoid robots, and infrastructure licensing. The combined addressable opportunity across those markets is enormous, and Tesla's position in each of them benefits from a level of vertical integration that Gupta describes as still somewhat under-appreciated and misunderstood on Wall Street.

The key insight is that Tesla doesn't just compete in these markets. It builds the hardware, writes the software, trains the AI, and controls the data, all under one roof. That starting-point advantage, as Gupta frames it, is difficult for any rival to replicate quickly, regardless of how much capital they deploy.

The Numbers Behind the Rerating

The financial projections embedded in this new view are eye-catching too. The firm now expects Tesla's revenue to more than double by the end of the decade, with a significant portion of that growth coming from services and newer businesses tied to autonomy and robotics rather than vehicle sales.

The company’s earnings per share are projected to nearly triple by 2030, a move that, if it happens, would make the current stock price look considerably more reasonable than it does when measured against today's earnings alone.

This earnings trajectory is the key to understanding why the price target has moved so dramatically. If Tesla delivers on its non-EV ambitions even partially, the business's earnings power over the next five years could be substantial. It’s worth noting that, even though JPMorgan still rates Tesla Neutral, its new $475 price target implies about 20% upside from recent prices.

Tesla Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$404.37
2.67% Upside
Hold
Based on 43 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$393.85
High Forecast$600.00
Average Forecast$404.37
Low Forecast$25.28
Tesla Stock Forecast Details

The Bear Camp Is Thinning Out

In addition to the immediate upside suggested by the new price target, what makes Tesla even more attractive right now is that the upgrade by JPMorgan isn't happening in isolation. Goldman Sachs, for example, also upgraded Tesla this month, moving it from a Sell to a Buy rating. Sanford Bernstein and Evercore both shifted to bullish stances.

That still doesn't mean the bear case has disappeared entirely. It must be noted that while many of their peers were throwing in the towel on their bearish ratings for the stock over the past week, BNP Paribas actually downgraded Tesla from Hold to Underperform.

Weighing Up the Opportunity

It’s easy to get caught up in the hype around Tesla’s trajectory, not to mention the possibility of a merger with SpaceX, but the execution risks are real. Regulatory approvals, safety validation, and the challenge of scaling entirely new technologies at Tesla's pace are not small hurdles. Starting this journey with a price-to-earnings ratio of almost 400 raises the stakes even more and leaves little room for error.

Still, if there’s one company and one CEO you’d back to make a success of all this, it’s Tesla and Musk. As we head into the summer, it feels like they’ve managed to finally shift the conversation from being focused on whether Tesla is too expensive to just how big the future upside could be.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

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Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Learn More about Sam Quirke
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)
3.0348 of 5 stars		$385.37-2.9%N/A355.05Hold$404.37
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