Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1% - Still a Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $402.52 and last traded at $400.49. Approximately 57,780,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 59,568,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.38.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $401.11 and its 200 day moving average is $415.57. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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