Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Hold at Erste Group Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. President Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $418.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded Tesla to neutral from underweight, saying the market is increasingly valuing TSLA for autonomous driving, robotics, and “physical AI” opportunities rather than near-term earnings. The bank also suggested Tesla’s push into new addressable markets could be underappreciated. Article Title

J.P. Morgan upgraded Tesla to from underweight, saying the market is increasingly valuing TSLA for autonomous driving, robotics, and “physical AI” opportunities rather than near-term earnings. The bank also suggested Tesla’s push into new addressable markets could be underappreciated. Positive Sentiment: Tesla continues to make progress in autonomy, including expanding its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, which supports the bull case that software and ride-hailing could become important future growth drivers. Article Title

Tesla continues to make progress in autonomy, including expanding its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, which supports the bull case that software and ride-hailing could become important future growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Recent data showed Tesla’s China-made EV sales surged in May, signaling an early recovery in one of the company’s most important markets and helping ease demand concerns. Article Title

Recent data showed Tesla’s China-made EV sales surged in May, signaling an early recovery in one of the company’s most important markets and helping ease demand concerns. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and speculation about Elon Musk’s broader empire are keeping investor attention on Musk-related AI and robotics assets, but those headlines are indirect for TSLA and may also create valuation comparison noise. Article Title

SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and speculation about Elon Musk’s broader empire are keeping investor attention on Musk-related AI and robotics assets, but those headlines are indirect for TSLA and may also create valuation comparison noise. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin’s selloff reportedly erased more than $220 million in value from Tesla’s crypto treasury, a headline that matters financially but is not likely the main driver of TSLA’s move today. Article Title

Bitcoin’s selloff reportedly erased more than $220 million in value from Tesla’s crypto treasury, a headline that matters financially but is not likely the main driver of TSLA’s move today. Negative Sentiment: Several articles continued to argue that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched, with investors questioning whether AI, robotics, and robotaxi optimism can justify the stock’s high multiple without stronger earnings execution. Article Title

Several articles continued to argue that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched, with investors questioning whether AI, robotics, and robotaxi optimism can justify the stock’s high multiple without stronger earnings execution. Negative Sentiment: Additional pressure came from headlines about competition in EVs and autonomy, including BYD’s charging-network push and scrutiny around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving claims in China. Article Title

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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