Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.38-0.41 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.6%

TTEK traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,129.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 365,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 851.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 612,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 548,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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