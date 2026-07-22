Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.0810 billion for the quarter. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,179. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $218,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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