Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. KeyCorp's price target indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $291.17.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $294.19 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $301.99 and its 200-day moving average is $246.39. The company has a market cap of $267.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments topped Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 versus $1.91 expected and revenue of $5.46 billion versus $5.26 billion expected. The company also said revenue rose 22.8% year over year, pointing to a solid recovery in demand. Article Title

Texas Instruments topped Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 versus $1.91 expected and revenue of $5.46 billion versus $5.26 billion expected. The company also said revenue rose 22.8% year over year, pointing to a solid recovery in demand. Positive Sentiment: Management guided Q3 EPS and revenue above Wall Street forecasts, which suggests improving industrial chip demand and momentum in AI/data center-related chips. Article Title

Management guided Q3 EPS and revenue above Wall Street forecasts, which suggests improving industrial chip demand and momentum in AI/data center-related chips. Positive Sentiment: Reports noted improving inventory levels and stronger demand across industrial, automotive, and data center markets, which is constructive for the analog semiconductor cycle. Article Title

Reports noted improving inventory levels and stronger demand across industrial, automotive, and data center markets, which is constructive for the analog semiconductor cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings call and transcript highlighted the same strong results and guidance, but did not add materially new information beyond the company’s official release. Article Title

Coverage around the earnings call and transcript highlighted the same strong results and guidance, but did not add materially new information beyond the company’s official release. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, TXN shares slipped as investors sold into strength, likely because the quarter met a very high bar and the analog-chip group had already rallied on recovery hopes. Article Title

Despite the beat, TXN shares slipped as investors sold into strength, likely because the quarter met a very high bar and the analog-chip group had already rallied on recovery hopes. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in analog semiconductor peers, including STMicroelectronics, is also pressuring sentiment and may be weighing on TXN even after strong results. Article Title

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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