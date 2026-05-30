Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated NASDAQ: TXN. In a filing disclosed on May 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Instruments stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software NASDAQ: TTWO on 4/21/2026.

on 4/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric NYSE: NVT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amcor NYSE: AMCR on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Chubb NYSE: CB on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Linde NASDAQ: LIN on 3/26/2026.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $305.68 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $250.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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