Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells $13,818,943.12 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $11.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.08. 11,062,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $287.83. The company has a market cap of $255.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets after TI’s Q1 EPS beat and upbeat Q2 outlook are fueling buy-side momentum; multiple firms have raised targets and placed TXN on conviction lists, supporting the rally. Texas Instruments’ Breakout Was 5 Years in the Making

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets after TI’s Q1 EPS beat and upbeat Q2 outlook are fueling buy-side momentum; multiple firms have raised targets and placed TXN on conviction lists, supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Strategic product/market development: TI announced a collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor to enable TI sensing + Lattice FPGA sensor‑fusion for low‑latency edge AI (robotics/industrial edge), expanding TAM visibility beyond traditional analog markets. Lattice–TI Edge AI Partnership

Strategic product/market development: TI announced a collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor to enable TI sensing + Lattice FPGA sensor‑fusion for low‑latency edge AI (robotics/industrial edge), expanding TAM visibility beyond traditional analog markets. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: recent quarter showed revenue and EPS growth with strong margins and high ROE; management’s guidance range was viewed as conservative enough to beat expectations for the next quarter—this underpins bullish analyst revisions. AI demand supporting analog chip names

Fundamentals: recent quarter showed revenue and EPS growth with strong margins and high ROE; management’s guidance range was viewed as conservative enough to beat expectations for the next quarter—this underpins bullish analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus price target sits near $257.68, which is materially below the current trading level—this is both a reference point for upside and a reminder that some analyst views remain conservative. Analysts’ average PT

Consensus price target sits near $257.68, which is materially below the current trading level—this is both a reference point for upside and a reminder that some analyst views remain conservative. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate return policy: TI’s sizable quarterly dividend and high payout ratio remain attractive to income investors but also flag limited earnings reinvestment—important for positioning but not an immediate price catalyst.

Corporate return policy: TI’s sizable quarterly dividend and high payout ratio remain attractive to income investors but also flag limited earnings reinvestment—important for positioning but not an immediate price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week: multiple executives (including the CFO, a VP and a director) disclosed multi‑million dollar sales, which can create short‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about timing/intent. CFO insider sale VP sale Director sale

Heavy insider selling this week: multiple executives (including the CFO, a VP and a director) disclosed multi‑million dollar sales, which can create short‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about timing/intent. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: TXN has been flagged on “overbought” and sell‑for‑profit lists; elevated multiples and fast price appreciation increase the risk of a near‑term pullback or rotation. Overbought tech list

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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