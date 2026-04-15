TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 54,607 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 73,772 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,205 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TH International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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TH International Stock Performance

Shares of TH International stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. TH International has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of TH International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TH International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH - Free Report) by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of TH International worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

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