Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

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Tharisa Trading Down 4.4%

's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 220 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.03% from the stock's previous close.

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 117 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.26. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 53 and a 52-week high of GBX 148.

Tharisa Company Profile

About Tharisa – delivering on expansion and growth opportunities, commercialising technology solutions Tharisa is an integrated resource group playing a pivotal role in the global energy transition and the decarbonisation of economies. Leveraging innovation and technology, Tharisa covers the entire value chain – exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics – for PGMs and chrome concentrates. The low cost, multigenerational Tharisa Mine is located on the southwestern limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa, the largest source of PGMs and chrome globally.

Further Reading

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