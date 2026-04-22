Free Trial
â†’ What Smart Money Is Doing While Everyone Chases SpaceX (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Tharisa logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reiterated a "Buy" rating on Tharisa and set a target price of GBX 220, implying about an 88.03% upside from the prior close.
  • Tharisa shares opened at GBX 117 (down ~4.4%), with a market cap of £346.62m, a P/E of 4.50, and a 52‑week range of GBX 53–148.
  • Interested in Tharisa? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tharisa (LON:THS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 220 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.03% from the stock's previous close.

Tharisa Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 117 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.26. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 53 and a 52-week high of GBX 148.

Tharisa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Tharisa – delivering on expansion and growth opportunities, commercialising technology solutions Tharisa is an integrated resource group playing a pivotal role in the global energy transition and the decarbonisation of economies. Leveraging innovation and technology, Tharisa covers the entire value chain – exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics – for PGMs and chrome concentrates. The low cost, multigenerational Tharisa Mine is located on the southwestern limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa, the largest source of PGMs and chrome globally.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tharisa Right Now?

Before you consider Tharisa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tharisa wasn't on the list.

While Tharisa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
America Produces NONE of This Critical Mineral
America Produces NONE of This Critical Mineral
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines