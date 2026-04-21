Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS - Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 121. 215,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 448,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50.

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Tharisa Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.26. The company has a market capitalization of £358.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73.

About Tharisa

About Tharisa – delivering on expansion and growth opportunities, commercialising technology solutions Tharisa is an integrated resource group playing a pivotal role in the global energy transition and the decarbonisation of economies. Leveraging innovation and technology, Tharisa covers the entire value chain – exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics – for PGMs and chrome concentrates. The low cost, multigenerational Tharisa Mine is located on the southwestern limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa, the largest source of PGMs and chrome globally.

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