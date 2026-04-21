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Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Tharisa logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tharisa shares fell 1.2% to GBX 121 on Tuesday, with mid-day volume of 215,699 shares—about 52% below the average session volume.
  • Berenberg reaffirmed a Buy rating with a GBX 210 target; the stock’s consensus analyst rating is Buy with a target of GBX 172.50.
  • The stock appears cheaply valued with a P/E of 4.65 and market cap of £358.47m, while showing healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.03, quick ratio 1.80).
  • Interested in Tharisa? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tharisa plc (LON:THS - Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 121. 215,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 448,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tharisa

Tharisa Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.26. The company has a market capitalization of £358.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73.

About Tharisa

(Get Free Report)

About Tharisa – delivering on expansion and growth opportunities, commercialising technology solutions Tharisa is an integrated resource group playing a pivotal role in the global energy transition and the decarbonisation of economies. Leveraging innovation and technology, Tharisa covers the entire value chain – exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics – for PGMs and chrome concentrates. The low cost, multigenerational Tharisa Mine is located on the southwestern limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa, the largest source of PGMs and chrome globally.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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