The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 962 and last traded at GBX 959.32, with a volume of 410413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936.47.

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The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Up 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 881.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 900.40.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.03 EPS for the quarter. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 158.45%.The firm had revenue of GBX 680 million during the quarter.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities. Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas. We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

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