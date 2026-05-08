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The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 962 (last GBX 959.32) on volume of 410,413 shares and was up about 2.5%.
  • Key financials: market capitalization £661.5m, P/E 5.08, quarterly EPS GBX 3.03, revenue GBX 680m, return on equity 19.34% and a net margin of 158.45%.
  • The Trust pursues long-term capital growth by investing in 40–70 predominantly medium and smaller Japanese companies with a three- to five-year investment horizon, focusing on underlying holdings rather than the TOPIX benchmark.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 962 and last traded at GBX 959.32, with a volume of 410413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936.47.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Up 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 881.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 900.40.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.03 EPS for the quarter. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 158.45%.The firm had revenue of GBX 680 million during the quarter.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities. Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas. We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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