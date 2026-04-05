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The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Bank of Nova Scotia logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Bank of Nova Scotia declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, with an ex-dividend date of April 7 and record/payment on April 28, implying an annualized yield of about 4.5%.
  • Shares opened at C$97.64, the company has a market cap of C$120.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49, and its 52‑week range is C$62.57–C$106.39.
  • Scotiabank is a global financial-services provider with five business segments (Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other) and significant operations concentrated in Central and South America.
  • Interested in Bank of Nova Scotia? Here are five stocks we like better.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$97.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$62.57 and a 52 week high of C$106.39.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

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Dividend History for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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