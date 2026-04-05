The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts: Sign Up

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$97.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$62.57 and a 52 week high of C$106.39.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of Nova Scotia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of Nova Scotia wasn't on the list.

While Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here