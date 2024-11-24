The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,755 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.8% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 428,062 shares of the company's stock worth $26,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the company's stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,139 shares of the company's stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 441,580 shares of the company's stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cfra restated a "hold" rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

