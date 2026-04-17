The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Rothschild & Co Redburn

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: DSGX was upgraded by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

TSE:DSG opened at C$103.93 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$85.26 and a 52 week high of C$162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: DSGX last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.47%.The firm had revenue of C$239.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 3.3498285 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network ('GLN'). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN, leveraging technology, data and artificial intelligence ('AI') to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes.

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