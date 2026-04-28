The Ensign Group (ENSG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.3960 billion for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.08. 16,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.21. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $125.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $137,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,190.80. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.23, for a total value of $105,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 32,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,891,129.17. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,173 shares of company stock worth $3,377,311. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,961,000 after purchasing an additional 199,983 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,332,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,124,000 after purchasing an additional 118,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,133,000 after purchasing an additional 151,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 522,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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