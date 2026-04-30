The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.480-7.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

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The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.69. The stock had a trading volume of 590,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,668. The firm's 50 day moving average is $202.75 and its 200 day moving average is $189.28. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,721.15. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $1,606,015.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,462 shares in the company, valued at $53,960,809.76. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,311 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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