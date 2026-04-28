Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
IAC logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Goldman Sachs Group raised its IAC price target from $48 to $56 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 25.3% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (10 Buys, 4 Holds, 1 Sell) with a consensus price target of $49.15.
  • Despite the bullish outlook, IAC reported quarterly EPS of ($0.99) versus $0.67 expected and revenue fell 34.7% year-over-year, while the stock trades around $44.70.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IAC.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 target price on IAC in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on IAC

IAC Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. 393,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,994. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. IAC has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $645.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.01 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.The firm's revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,484 shares of the company's stock worth $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in IAC in the first quarter worth $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in IAC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in IAC during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,619 shares of the company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IAC Right Now?

Before you consider IAC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IAC wasn't on the list.

While IAC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines