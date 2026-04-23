The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the business services provider's stock. Barrington Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the company's current price.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised The Hackett Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Hackett Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.50.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCKT

The Hackett Group Price Performance

HCKT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $349.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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