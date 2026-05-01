The Property Franchise Group's (TPFG) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 680 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock's current price.

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Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 637 to GBX 660 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Property Franchise Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 670.

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The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

TPFG opened at GBX 496.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.21. The Property Franchise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 349 and a twelve month high of GBX 600. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 449.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 491.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 40.30 EPS for the quarter. The Property Franchise Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Property Franchise Group will post 34.5809601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC AIM: TPFG is the UK's largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business. The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands. The Property Franchise Group is also a member of two leading mortgage networks through its mortgage brokers, Brook Financial (MAB) and The Mortgage Genie (Primis). TPFG's brands are: Belvoir, CJ Hole, Country Properties, Ellis & Co, EweMove, Fine & Country, Hunters, Lovelle, Martin & Co, Mr and Mrs Clarke, Mullucks, Newton Fallowell, Nicholas Humphreys, Northwood, Parkers, The Guild of Property Professionals and Whitegates. Headquartered in Bournemouth, the Company was listed on AIM on the London Stock Exchange in 2013 and entered the AIM 100 in July 2024.

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