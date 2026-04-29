The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.13 and last traded at GBX 69.08, with a volume of 3843813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.70.

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The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tove Feld purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, for a total transaction of £3,960. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

TRIG was one of the first investment companies investing in renewable energy infrastructure projects listed on the London Stock Exchange. TRIG completed its IPO in 2013 raising £300m and is a member of the FTSE250 index. The Company develops, constructs and operates a portfolio of renewable energy infrastructure that creates value for its shareholders and generates secure, clean electricity that benefits both society and the environment. The Company's diversified portfolio includes onshore and offshore wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and mainland Europe. TRIG's strategy is focused on delivering capital growth and attractive, income-based returns supported by strong cash generation and a positive link to inflation.

Further Reading

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