The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised The RMR Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised The RMR Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

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The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $532.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.93. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,422,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 55.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,902 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 576,628 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 62,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 379,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc NASDAQ: RMR is a publicly traded asset management company that specializes in providing comprehensive real estate and investment management services to both public and private entities. Acting as an external manager, RMR offers a range of services encompassing property management, asset management, fund administration, accounting, investor relations and compliance oversight. Its client base includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), closed-end real estate funds and institutional investors.

Founded in 1986, RMR Group has built a business model centered on recurring fee revenue generated through long-term service agreements with its managed entities.

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