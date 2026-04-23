Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $513.98, but opened at $472.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $465.84, with a volume of 1,050,327 shares trading hands.

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Key Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Thermo Fisher posted adjusted EPS of $5.44 and revenue of $11.01B, topping consensus and showing 6.2% year-over-year sales growth; bottom-line and top-line beats are supportive for near-term earnings credibility. Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Q1 beat — Thermo Fisher posted adjusted EPS of $5.44 and revenue of $11.01B, topping consensus and showing 6.2% year-over-year sales growth; bottom-line and top-line beats are supportive for near-term earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Some sell-side analysts remain constructive (Buy reiterations highlight confidence in core growth, reshoring and AI-related opportunities), which can limit downside versus peers. Buy Rating Reiterated

Analyst support — Some sell-side analysts remain constructive (Buy reiterations highlight confidence in core growth, reshoring and AI-related opportunities), which can limit downside versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance published — Management updated FY2026 guidance to an EPS range of 24.640–25.120 and revenue $47.3B–$48.1B; the range broadly brackets consensus but the midpoint is marginally below some expectations, leaving room for interpretation by investors. Company Press Release

Guidance published — Management updated FY2026 guidance to an EPS range of 24.640–25.120 and revenue $47.3B–$48.1B; the range broadly brackets consensus but the midpoint is marginally below some expectations, leaving room for interpretation by investors. Negative Sentiment: Muted underlying growth & cautious tone — Commentators flagged that underlying organic growth was muted and management’s commentary remained cautious even after a revenue upgrade, which undercut enthusiasm despite the beat. This narrative drove selling pressure. Thermo Fisher falls after earnings top estimates, but growth concerns persist

Muted underlying growth & cautious tone — Commentators flagged that underlying organic growth was muted and management’s commentary remained cautious even after a revenue upgrade, which undercut enthusiasm despite the beat. This narrative drove selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Mixed segment performance — Strength in lab products and biopharma services was offset by softness in analytical instruments and specialty diagnostics, raising execution/questions about sustainability of growth across the business. Market reaction showed a pre-/post-market decline despite the beat. Reuters: Quarterly Results Beat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $631.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after buying an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after buying an additional 229,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,376,229,000 after buying an additional 718,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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