THG (LON:THG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

THG (LON:THG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 60 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.36% from the company's previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 57.50.

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THG Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at GBX 40.72 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.63. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 22.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 52.55. The company has a market capitalization of £634.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

THG (LON:THG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (0.04) EPS for the quarter. THG had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts expect that THG will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding bought 24,395,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 per share, with a total value of £8,538,309.50. Insiders own 22.90% of the company's stock.

THG Company Profile

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age. We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel. THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity. All brands, whether in-house or third parties are powered by our complete commerce division Ingenuity, which is a flexible and scalable offering formed of a combination of complex e-commerce technologies, physical assets, infrastructure, and brand building capabilities. THG Beauty is home to leading online pure-play retailers for prestige beauty products and brings together global online multi-brand retail subscription boxes, owned prestige brands along with production and innovation.

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