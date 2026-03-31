THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Down 5.9% - Here's What Happened

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.2850 and last traded at $14.2850. 287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.1813.

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THK Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK's core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

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