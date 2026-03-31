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THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Down 5.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
THK logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 5.9% to $14.2850 on Tuesday amid extremely light trading — just 287 shares changed hands, about a 96% drop from the average session volume of 7,752.
  • THK carries a market cap of $3.40 billion and a high P/E of 75.18; the stock is trading below its 50‑day moving average ($15.41) but above its 200‑day moving average ($14.07).
  • THK is a Tokyo‑based maker of linear motion components and mechatronic systems used in industries such as semiconductors, robotics, medical devices, and aerospace.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.2850 and last traded at $14.2850. 287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.1813.

THK Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

THK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK's core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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