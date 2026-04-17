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Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Thomasville Bancshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market — Thomasville Bancshares opened at $99.52 versus the prior close of $92.10, with the last trade at $99.52, although trading was thin (volume of 100 shares).
  • Recent earnings and valuation — The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.86 (Apr. 16) and currently has a market cap of $630.96M and a P/E of 14.53, with 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $94.77 and $93.05 respectively.
  • Interested in Thomasville Bancshares? Here are five stocks we like better.

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.10, but opened at $99.52. Thomasville Bancshares shares last traded at $99.52, with a volume of 100 shares.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Thomasville, Alabama. Through its community banking subsidiary, it offers a range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making, positioning itself as a partner in the economic development of its service area.

The company’s subsidiary provides traditional deposit instruments such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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