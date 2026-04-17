Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.10, but opened at $99.52. Thomasville Bancshares shares last traded at $99.52, with a volume of 100 shares.

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Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Thomasville, Alabama. Through its community banking subsidiary, it offers a range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making, positioning itself as a partner in the economic development of its service area.

The company’s subsidiary provides traditional deposit instruments such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

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