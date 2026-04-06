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ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
ThyssenKrupp logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • ThyssenKrupp shares gapped down Monday, opening at $8.6601 after a $9.07 close and last trading at $8.9080 on a light volume of 2,731 shares.
  • The company missed quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of ($0.07) versus $0.20 expected and revenue of $8.52 billion versus a $9.42 billion consensus.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—two Buy, two Hold and two Sell—resulting in a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.6601. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $8.9080, with a volume of 2,731 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 1.7%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThyssenKrupp AG OTCMKTS: TKAMY is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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