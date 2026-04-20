Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.96 and last traded at C$11.83, with a volume of 46920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.94.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.42. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.20.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

Further Reading

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