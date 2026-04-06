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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$9.44 and last at C$9.27 on volume of about 32,789 shares.
  • Several analysts raised price targets on March 27 (RBC to C$11, ATB and Scotiabank to C$9, NBF to C$9.50 and upgraded to a hold), leaving a consensus rating of Hold and an average target of C$9.63.
  • The company’s balance sheet is strained, with a debt-to-equity of 315.42, low liquidity (current ratio 0.61, quick ratio 0.55) and a negative P/E (-1.80), indicating high leverage and liquidity risk despite the stock rally.
  • Interested in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.44 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 32789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$9.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.42. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.12. The firm has a market cap of C$202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.20.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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