Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.12 and last traded at $130.52, with a volume of 281433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.66.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 197,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,923.35. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,845,323.44. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 60,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 16.5% during the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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