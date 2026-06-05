TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) CFO John Klinger Sells 6,235 Shares

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,831,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,007. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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