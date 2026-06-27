TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

TJX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TJX opened at $155.28 on Friday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $158.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

More TJX Companies News

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About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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