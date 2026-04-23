Todd Sprang Purchases 450 Shares of Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) Director Todd Sprang bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.96 per share, with a total value of $62,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $280,004.40. This represents a 28.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Bank First National Stock Up 2.0%

BFC traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $141.83. 75,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,855. Bank First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.16). Bank First National had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First National Corporation will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bank First National's payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFC. Scotiabank raised Bank First National to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Bank First National from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank First National from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bank First National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Get Our Latest Report on BFC

Institutional Trading of Bank First National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 920.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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