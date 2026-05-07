Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tokio Marine has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKOMY

Tokio Marine Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.06.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $15.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine is a Tokyo‑headquartered insurance group with roots in the late 19th century and is one of Japan's largest insurers. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to provide a broad suite of insurance and risk‑management services. Tokio Marine's operations encompass both life and non‑life insurance businesses and are organized to serve individual policyholders, commercial clients and institutional customers.

The group's core products and services include property & casualty insurance—covering commercial and personal lines such as fire, automobile, marine and casualty—specialty insurance solutions, reinsurance and life and health insurance.

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