Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $46.90. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $45.8380, with a volume of 9,231 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Tokio Marine from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKOMY

Tokio Marine Stock Up 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 9.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine is a Tokyo‑headquartered insurance group with roots in the late 19th century and is one of Japan's largest insurers. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to provide a broad suite of insurance and risk‑management services. Tokio Marine's operations encompass both life and non‑life insurance businesses and are organized to serve individual policyholders, commercial clients and institutional customers.

The group's core products and services include property & casualty insurance—covering commercial and personal lines such as fire, automobile, marine and casualty—specialty insurance solutions, reinsurance and life and health insurance.

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