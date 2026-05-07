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Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Tokyo Electron logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Shares of Tokyo Electron hit a 52-week high of $166.64 (last traded $166.25) on Thursday with roughly 99,666 shares changing hands.
  • Earnings miss but guidance in place: The company reported Q results with EPS of $0.58 versus $0.88 expected and revenue of $3.52B versus $3.90B expected, while setting FY2026 guidance at 3.895 EPS and analysts forecast ~4.25 EPS for the year.
  • Analyst view and valuation: Zacks downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold" and MarketBeat shows a consensus "Hold"; Tokyo Electron has a $156.82B market cap, P/E of 40.25 and 50-/200-day moving averages of $133.62/$122.02 reflecting recent momentum.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tokyo Electron.

Shares of Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.64 and last traded at $166.25, with a volume of 99666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.5050.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tokyo Electron presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on TOELY

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.30). Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.895-3.895 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron OTCMKTS: TOELY is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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